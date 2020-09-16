PlayStation Fans Freaking Out Over Final Fantasy 16 Reveal
Gamers have been anxiously awaiting Wednesday's PlayStation 5 Showcase, mainly to see the reveal of the console's price and release date. We all knew that there would be some footage in the presentation of games that were already announced, but Sony also surprised fans with a pretty massive reveal right out of the gate. At the very beginning of the stream, Sony and Square Enix revealed that Final Fantasy XVI is actually happening.
There was no official release date in the showcase, but the trailer for the game was more than enough to get people excited. Final Fantasy has always been a major hit for players, but the majority of the games released by the franchise over the last few years have been remakes of the older installments. However, four years after the release of Final Fantasy XV, we finally know what's coming next.
As soon as the footage began, fans immediately knew that it was Final Fantasy, and social media began exploding. It's safe to say that people have been freaking out over the reveal.
Are you excited to see what Final Fantasy XVI has in store? Take a look below at what fans all over Twitter have to say.
IT'S REAL
FINAL FANTASY XVI IS REAL #PS5 pic.twitter.com/ZzV5qLYzCt— Nibel (@Nibellion) September 16, 2020
WOWOWOW
WOWOWOWOW I LITERALLY COULD NOT TELL IT WAS FINAL FANTASY UNTIL I SAW THE CHOCOBO pic.twitter.com/GwBcy1jQxH— lace 🦋💕🍡 origami queen (@lacebians) September 16, 2020
Looking Good
Hey Final Fantasy XVI looking good on PC. pic.twitter.com/9PWxgzkWzv— Jamie Moran (@JamieMoranUK) September 16, 2020
Finally
Final Fantasy 16 announced!! #PS5Showcase
Looks to be a much darker tale too. pic.twitter.com/o3JWIIl7Xi— DBFIG (@DBFig) September 16, 2020
I'M IN
wow, another final fantasy, I'M IN pic.twitter.com/knMeKVJonq— RΛZΞR Xian (@XianMSG) September 16, 2020
LOST MY VOICE
FINAL FANTASY XVI ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME I HAVE LOST THE USAGE OF MY VOICE pic.twitter.com/YdmeABFZiM— ✨ Storm Yorha ✨ (@StormYorha) September 16, 2020
Looks So Good
Final Fantasy XVI looks SO GOOD 👀 #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/mbKsNPLNPm— BuzzFeed Multiplayer (@MultiplayerBF) September 16, 2020
BEG PARDON
FINAL FANTASY.....XVI.....I BEG YOUR PARDON?????? pic.twitter.com/Y2jhsgwXab— xtine ✨ignisucc✨ (@anewworldxtine) September 16, 2020
It's Happening
OMFGGG ITS HAPPENING!!!!!! FINAL FANTASY XVI !!!!! pic.twitter.com/JPaZWghBCP— Lulu @ twitch.tv/lulexiaa 🎀 (@Lulexiaa) September 16, 2020
Looks Amazing
FINAL FANTASY XVI IS REAL
AAAAAASAAAAA IT LOOKS AMAZINGSeptember 16, 2020
Feeling Good
HELLO FINAL FANTASY NATION HOW WE FEELING #ffxvi pic.twitter.com/XhALdFF1G0— renos cumsock (@groakechi) September 16, 2020
No Way
NO WAYYY THEY ANNOUNCED FINAL FANTASY 16!!!!!! #ffxvi #finalfantasy16 pic.twitter.com/dgazovrMpB— Monako🍉 (@jigabashi) September 16, 2020