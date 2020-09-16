PlayStation Fans Freaking Out Over Final Fantasy 16 Reveal

Gamers have been anxiously awaiting Wednesday's PlayStation 5 Showcase, mainly to see the reveal of the console's price and release date. We all knew that there would be some footage in the presentation of games that were already announced, but Sony also surprised fans with a pretty massive reveal right out of the gate. At the very beginning of the stream, Sony and Square Enix revealed that Final Fantasy XVI is actually happening.

There was no official release date in the showcase, but the trailer for the game was more than enough to get people excited. Final Fantasy has always been a major hit for players, but the majority of the games released by the franchise over the last few years have been remakes of the older installments. However, four years after the release of Final Fantasy XV, we finally know what's coming next.

As soon as the footage began, fans immediately knew that it was Final Fantasy, and social media began exploding. It's safe to say that people have been freaking out over the reveal.

Are you excited to see what Final Fantasy XVI has in store? Take a look below at what fans all over Twitter have to say.