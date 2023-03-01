Final Fantasy 16 Getting PS5 Demo Before Release

A new demo for Final Fantasy XVI will be arriving on PlayStation 5 prior to the game's release later this summer. Within the past day, a ton of new information about Square Enix's next installment in the Final Fantasy series has started to come to light. And while many of these new details have surely made the wait until launch that much more difficult for fans, it turns out that Final Fantasy XVI will be playable in a small capacity before its June 2023 release date.

In a recent discussion with Famitsu, Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida revealed that those at Square Enix are planning to release a demo for the title ahead of its arrival. Yoshida explained that the demo is being developed at this point in time and that it will likely drop a couple of weeks before Final Fantasy XVI hits store shelves. While no such launch date for this PS5 demo has been announced just yet, this would slate the trial to arrive in the first week or two of June.

"A trial version is planned. However, it will be delivered just before the release date. This is because the desire to play that I got from the trial version fades away if I put it out months before the release," Yoshida said of the Final Fantasy XVI demo. "We're already preparing for the trial version, but I think we'll probably be able to deliver the beginning of the story about two weeks before the release date."

Considering how rare pre-release demos are nowadays, it's great to hear that Square Enix will look to buck this trend in some capacity with Final Fantasy XVI. While we'll obviously have to wait to hear more about this trial in the future, it seems like more information should come about as we begin to approach the summer.

Final Fantasy XVI is set to release later this year on June 22nd and will be exclusive to PS5. A PC version of the game also seems likely to launch in the future, but Square Enix hasn't confirmed as much in an official capacity just yet.

