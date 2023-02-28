Final Fantasy 16 Producer Teases PC Release

The most notable producer behind Square Enix's upcoming game Final Fantasy XVI has teased that the latest installment in the long-running JRPG series will likely release on PC in the future. When Final Fantasy XVI first arrives this coming summer, the game is poised to be an exclusive title for PlayStation 5. As we have now learned, though, this exclusivity for PS5 won't last too long, which means that the game will likely head to PC at some point down the road.

In a conversation with the Japanese iteration of PlayStation Blog, Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida directly addressed the rumors and reports about the game's potential release on PC. In short, Yoshida made clear that Final Fantasy XVI will only be a timed exclusive to PS5 for a period of six months. After this window passes, the game will be free to then come to PC. As Yoshida went on to stress, though, fans shouldn't naturally expect that Final Fantasy XVI will come to PC the moment that its PS5 exclusivity runs out.

"First of all, it is true that Final Fantasy XVI is a six-month limited time exclusive on the PS5 platform. However, it is a completely different story that the PC version will be released in half a year. I will make it clear: the PC version will not come out in half a year," Yoshida said plainly. "Of course, I would like to release a PC version at some point so that everyone can play as many games as possible. However, even if we start optimizing the PC version after the PS5 version comes out, we won't be able to optimize it in half a year, so it won't come out in a short span of half a year. I would like to release it eventually, and I think I will, but I am not at the stage where I can say when."

All in all, Yoshida has basically confirmed here that Final Fantasy XVI should come to PC at some point, but he's clearly not willing to commit to any launch windows. Beyond this, Yoshida also praised the PS5 version of the upcoming title and said that he thinks of it as "being the best game in the world." As such, Yoshida thinks that those who are excited about Final Fantasy XVI and have access to both PS5 and PC should look to play it on PS5 when it arrives in just a couple of short months.

Final Fantasy XVI is set to initially hit PS5 later this year on June 22nd. If a PC version of the game is announced at a time in the future, it seems likely that we won't hear about it until some point in 2024.

