Final Fantasy 16 Surprisingly Won't Have a Day 1 Update

Square Enix has confirmed that, surprisingly, Final Fantasy XVI won't have a day-one update that rolls out alongside the RPG's launch next month. In 2023, it has become expected with virtually every AAA release that a substantial day-one patch will accompany a title's arrival. These first day updates typically look to implement fixes and other improvements that have been made between the time that a game goes gold and when it becomes available to the general public. In the case of Final Fantasy XVI, though, this shouldn't end up happening as Square Enix already has great confidence in the game in its current form.

Speaking to Game Informer, Final Fantasy XVI director Hiroshi Takai confirmed that the development team behind the game has no plans to release a day-one patch. The reason for this is simply because Square Enix believes that the present build of Final Fantasy XVI doesn't need to be improved further. Beyond this, Takai and producer Naoki Yoshida want the version of Final Fantasy XVI that is sold to players to be ready to play out of the box. Since not everyone around the globe has a great internet connection, requiring a day-one update for an improved experience isn't ideal.

Still, Takai notes that those within Square Enix working on Final Fantasy XVI continue to test the game frequently and are always looking for various bugs and other problems. As such, if any major issues happen to be found in the lead-up to release, FF XVI could end up getting a day-one update. For the time being, though, Square Enix doesn't anticipate that such a patch will be needed, which is quite the breath of fresh air.

At this point in time, Final Fantasy XVI is about one month exactly away from its launch. The next game in the long-running series will arrive on June 22 and will be exclusive to PlayStation 5.

How do you feel about Square Enix's stance on day-one updates with Final Fantasy XVI? And are you planning to check out the game for yourself when it launches next month? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.