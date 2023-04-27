Final Fantasy 16 PS5 Bundle Announced, Covers and DualSense Controller Revealed

Final Fantasy XVI seems like it could be a system seller for the PlayStation 5, and Sony and Square Enix are making things easier on newcomers with a new system bundle. Announced via the official PlayStation Twitter account, the bundle will launch on June 22nd (the game's release date), with pre-orders coming on May 4th. The bundle includes a digital copy of the game. Additionally, the PlayStation Blog in Japan has revealed a DualSense controller based on the game, as well as covers for the PS5 console itself. Unfortunately, these items have not been announced for North America, and it is not clear whether they will release outside Japan.

Images of the DualSense controller and PS5 covers were shared by @Wario64 and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Final Fantasy XVI DualSense controller and PS5 covers announced on PS Blog JPN https://t.co/hpEXvYDdfF pic.twitter.com/5JzZvW3UIZ — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 26, 2023

Hopefully these options will be revealed for regions outside of Japan, but Final Fantasy fans will just have to look on jealously for the time being! Covers for the PS5 are a very cool way to celebrate some of the system's bigger releases, without having to buy an entirely new console. With the exception of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy XVI is the biggest game of the year for PS5, and it's a safe bet that a lot of fans wouldn't mind having these items in their collection.

Earlier this month, Square Enix announced a pre-launch celebration for Final Fantasy XVI, which will take place in Los Angeles on June 11th at 3 p.m. PT. The publisher is promising that more information will be revealed ahead of that date, but a livestream will take place for fans unable to attend. It remains to be seen how Final Fantasy XVI will compare to the franchise's best, but things are looking promising so far. Clearly Square Enix has a lot of faith in the game, as there's been a significant amount of hype over the last few weeks. Thankfully, the release date is coming quick!

Are you looking forward to playing Final Fantasy XVI? Would you like to see the DualSense controller and faceplates release in North America? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!