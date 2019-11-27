Final Fantasy 7 Remake Shares New Look at Aerith’s Home

It’s Thanksgiving week here in the United States, and it would appear that developer and publisher Square Enix wants us all to be a little more thankful for the upcoming recreation of its iconic role-playing game, Final Fantasy VII, in the form of Final Fantasy VII Remake. There’s been all sorts of news about the new video game, and one recent tidbit includes the best look yet at Sector ‘s slums — which includes Aerith’s home and church.

In the images recently shared on social media by the official account for the upcoming remake, one can see an incredibly detailed look at the inside of the Sector 5 church so closely associated with Aerith as well as the inside and outside of her home. The screens are, quite frankly, stunning, and while clearly altered to fit the current time and production values, they reflect the original locations well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

(And if you look real close at the front of Aerith’s home, it looks like a certain spiky-haired protagonist makes an appearance here as well.)

Here’s a peek at Sector 5 in #FinalFantasy VII Remake, including Aerith’s church and house, faithfully recreated. These locations offer some rare beauty in the slums. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/fSu4KRdnXL — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) November 26, 2019

Final Fantasy VII Remake is scheduled to launch on March 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.