Final Fantasy VII Rebirth DLC Isn't Being Planned

Square Enix has revealed that it isn't currently planning to release DLC for its upcoming action RPG Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. With 2020's Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square ended up eventually releasing an expansion titled Intermission (which was part of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade) in 2021 which contained an additional story centered around the character Yuffi. And even though this Intermissions DLC was quite popular with fans, it doesn't sound like Square is planning a similar strategy with Rebirth.

In a conversation with Vandal, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth director Tetsuya Nomura said that those within Square "are not planning any DLC for this installment." Nomura didn't add further context to why this decision has been made, but one reason why Square might look to forgo any expansions is due to the scale of Rebirth. Compared to Final Fantasy VII Remake, Rebirth is going to be drastically larger and will take well over 100 hours to complete everything. With so much content to experience in the base game, it's possible that those in charge of Rebirth simply feel like it doesn't need to be expanded upon after release.

Even though Square Enix has currently shot down DLC for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, that doesn't mean that plans won't change in the future. Notably, those at Square said a similar thing with Final Fantasy XVI prior to its arrival earlier this summer. In the months since Final Fantasy XVI came about, though, Square Enix reversed course on this decision and now happens to be working on an add-on for the game. As such, the same thing could very well happen with Rebirth in the coming year.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Release Date

Currently, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is set to launch exclusively on PlayStation 5 next year on February 29. Although the game is a PS5 exclusive at release, this exclusivity is only planned to last for three months in total. After this time, Rebirth can feasibly come to Xbox and PC platforms, even though Square Enix has announced no such plans to do so just yet. To learn more about FF VII Rebirth, you can check out the game's official description and list of new features below.

"Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the highly anticipated new story in the Final Fantasy VII remake project, a reimagining of the iconic original game into three standalone titles by its original creators. In this game, players will enjoy various new elements as the story unfolds, culminating in the party's journey to 'The Forgotten Capital' from the original Final Fantasy VII."