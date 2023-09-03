Final Fantasy 16 Confirms Upcoming DLC Plans and PC Release

Final Fantasy 16 has been a major hit for developer Square Enix. The latest game in the long-running series has sold more than 3 million copies as of the end of June and racked up all kinds of praise. Sure, those sales numbers are a little tepid compared to Final Fantasy 15, but it's important to remember that FF16 launched as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, shrinking its potential playerbase compared to FF15. At PAX West, producer Naoki Yoshida (Yoshi-P) announced that Final Fantasy 16 won't be an exclusive too much longer. The hit RPG will soon come to PC and that wasn't all that Yoshi-P had to share.

Yoshi-P also announced that Final Fantasy 16 will eventually receive two new installments of paid DLC. Of course, the team wasn't ready to comment on when we should expect the DLC or even what they will include, but we'll likely start to hear more about it later this year. Similarly, Yoshi-P wasn't able to give fans any sort of timetable for the PC release but did say, "I hope to be able to give you more information on both the upcoming DLC and PC version before the end of the year, so please stay tuned."

Here's a special video message from Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/MjyKzQXHRN — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) September 3, 2023

While we don't know more about the DLC or PC version outside of the fact that they will eventually exist, Yoshi-P did have one last announcement for fans at PAX West. When the announcement went live, Square Enix pushed through a new update that's free to all players. Patch 1.10 has several important updates and fixes that should be welcome for the playerbase at large.

Final Fantasy 16 Update 1.10 Patch Notes

(Photo: Square Enix)

The 1.10 Patch in Final Fantasy 16 includes several new features that are sure to make players happy. The first major update is to add the ability to change the skin of Clive's weapon to anything else in your inventory. Importantly, this will let you keep the stats of your currently equipped item, making it possible to use your best gear while still keeping your preferred look. On top of that, the update introduces new alternate outfits for Clive, Jill, Torgal, Ambrosia, and Joshua. You'll able to easily change between them at any time.

Square Enix has also taken feedback it received from players to improve the new player experience with things like new controller layouts and other key areas. Plus, they've made a few changes to Arcade Mode to fix some of the issues that the team noticed, notably adding a time limit to each stage. And, as with any update, the team has cleaned up a few bugs that have been bothering some players since launch. You can take a look at the full patch notes in the Twitter thread linked below.

Final Fantasy 16 is out now on PlayStation 5. If everything goes to plan, we should be hearing much more about its DLC and PC port by the end of the year.