Final Fantasy Producer Teases Big 2021 Plans

Final Fantasy fans finally got their long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake in 2020, but the Final Fantasy train isn't slowing down in the slightest, and 2021 could end up being even bigger for the franchise according to Final Fantasy XIV producer Naoki Yoshi P Yoshida. Yoshida was interviewed as part of a year-end developer feature (via Famitsu) where each one was asked about their aspirations for 2021, and during Yoshida's interview, he gave a tease of multiple announcements coming in 2021, both for Final Fantasy XIV and Final Fantasy XVI, with Yoshida calling 2021 one of the busiest years of his career thus far.

"2021 will be the busiest year of [his] career." Yoshida said. "I’d like to make it a year in which I can deliver surprise and excitement to gamers and players, while also paying attention to my health."

Yoshida then added "Please look forward to various announcements for both Final Fantasy XIV and XVI" Now, he didn't provide any details on what those announcements will be, but odds are it will be a new expansion for XIV and perhaps a full reveal of the XVI's world, characters, and plotline.

We got several details on all of those elements from XVI during the official reveal of the game, but there's still plenty left to uncover and explore, and hopefully, we'll get a new trailer with those new details too.

As for XIV, the game continues to deliver exciting new expansions, which most recently includes the Shadowbringers expansion, and we're excited to see what's next for the series.

Here's the official description for Final Fantasy XVI.

FINAL FANTASY XVI brings players into a world where Eikons are powerful and deadly creatures that reside within Dominants—a single man or woman who is blessed with the ability to call upon their dreaded power. The story follows Clive Rosfield, a young man dedicated to mastering the blade, who is dubbed the First Shield of Rosaria and tasked to guard his younger brother Joshua—the Dominant of the Phoenix. Unexpected events set Clive on a dark and dangerous road to revenge.

