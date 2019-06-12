Final Fantasy VII Remake’s Special Editions Now Available to Pre-Order

Square Enix kicked off its E3 presentation with a big showing of the new Final Fantasy VII Remake that’s due out early next year. With a new trailer, gameplay demo, and release date shared, it makes sense then that the next step would be to open pre-orders for the most premium versions of the game. Live now to pre-order are the Deluxe Editions and the 1st Class Editions of the game, both of which come with their own set of Final Fantasy collectibles depending on how much you’re willing to spend to show off your Final Fantasy fandom.

The 1st Class Edition, as its name might have led you to believe, is the collector’s prize when it comes to Final Fantasy VII. It costs a whopping $329.99 and comes with the game itself, a figure of Cloud, and various physical collectibles like an artbook and a steelbook. It also comes with in-game DLC in the form of Cactuar and Carbuncle summons.

All the contents included in the 1st Class Edition can be found below, and you can pre-order yours through Square Enix’s site or through Amazon whenever the listing goes live in the latter. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live at Walmart with a $10 discount while it lasts.

1st Class Edition:

Final Fantasy VII Remake game

Play Arts Kai Cloud Strife & Hardy Daytona

Artbook

Mini-Soundtrack

Steelbook

Cactuar Summon Materia DLC

Carbuncle Summon Materia DLC

There’s also the Deluxe Edition which costs quite a bit less at just $79.99, a price more casual Final Fantasy fans may be able to stomach easier. It includes the following and is now available to pre-order:

Deluxe Edition:

Final Fantasy VII Remake game

Artbook

Mini-Soundtrack

Steelbook

Cactuar Summon Materia DLC

Carbuncle Summon Materia DLC

The figure you see included in the 1st Class Edition above comes from Play Arts Kai and has a display stand as well as interchangeable hand parts.

“From Cloud’s stoic facial expression to his hairstyle, the details on all of the accessories adorning his outfit are meticulously sculpted and painted for an unmatched level of quality,” Square Enix said about the product. “The Hardy Daytona is portrayed realistically, from its unique form and sleek lines to the quad exhaust pipes and bifurcated rubber back wheel. Cloud can fit in any action pose seen in-game on or off the motorcycle with the included hands and unparalleled PLAY ARTS KAI articulation.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake and its various special editions are scheduled to release on March 3rd.

