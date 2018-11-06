‘Final Fantasy VII’ Remake Could See ‘Various Developments’ With Its Release

We’ve been waiting for the remake of Final Fantasy VII for what seems like an eternity. It’s been years since the initial game’s announcement; and ever since, we’ve heard bits and pieces about its development with no real word on when to expect it. However, today we’ve gotten some new information that indicates the project might be bigger than we ever could have anticipated.

During a recent event for The World Ends With You: Final Remix that took place last week, producer Tetsuya Nomura had the chance to answer different fan questions. And, as expected, an inquiry about the Final Fantasy VII Remake came up.

Nomura had fun with his response though. He noted, “Not everyone may know this, but I’m remaking Final Fantasy VII…” followed by laughter. “Right now I’m concentrating on Kingdom Hearts III, but when that’s finished, VII will be where I head next.

“I’m thinking about ideas regarding the remake’s release — I even spoke to producer Kitase about it today. All of us old-timers are considering various developments in regards to what accompanies the remake.

“Like if we can manage to do something about the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII titles too. But for the time being, please wait for VII‘s turn to come.”

Considering that Nomura had a hand in creating some of the key Final Fantasy VII spin-offs, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them come back to the surface. These include the PSP game Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, along with the Playstation 2 game Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII, the mobile game Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII and the CG-animated movie Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. (Although outside of a 4K remaster, we’re not sure what else could be done with the animated film.)

There were no further details, but it sounds like Square Enix is deeply serious about the kind of impact the remake of Final Fantasy VII could do for the community. That said, we still don’t have any idea of when it’ll arrive. But hope springs eternal. After years of waiting, Kingdom Hearts III finally got a release month of January 2019; and who knows, we might just get the news on Cloud and company’s return around E3 2019. Fingers crossed.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is being planned for PlayStation 4, though an Xbox One release could be likely as well. Don’t forget that the original Final Fantasy VII is also coming to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch as well.

(Hat tip to Gematsu for the scoop!)