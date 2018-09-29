‘Final Fantasy VII’s’ Sephiroth Joins ‘Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia’

Though we have no idea when we’ll see our one-winged angel in the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake, we at least know we can see him in a different kind of Final Fantasy experience. That’s right, Sephiroth is making his way into Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia.

To unlock this (beautiful) villain, there’s a quest in his event that must be cleared first. Once completed, he’ll be added to the player roster assuming that chapter one has already been finished.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as the game itself goes, the team behind the portable Final Fantasy experience has done a phenomenal job at making sure that the roster feels fresh and the gameplay is on point. It’s a fun way to pass the time and revisit beloved characters from the franchise’s long past. It’s also a good way to pass the time if you’re like us and are not-so-patiently awaiting more Final Fantasy VII Remake news.

For more about the game itself, available now in the Apple Store and Google Play:

● A Dream Collaboration!

Legendary heroes and villains from across the FINAL FANTASY series come together in a compelling story of powerful deities and a world in peril. Fans of the series will see their favorite characters in a brand-new adventure, and newcomers will experience the compelling story, drama, and combat that the FINAL FANTASY series is known for!

● Turn-Based Combat with a Twist!

Engage in simple yet strategic turn-based combat! The unique Bravery system challenges you to balance offense with defense as you build up your Bravery and wait for the right moment to strike!

● Assemble Your Party!

Build parties from a cast of dozens of FINAL FANTASY heroes and villains and prepare them for battle with a variety of equipment and abilities. Embark on a journey alongside beloved characters and encounter familiar faces, summons, and more along the way!

● Play with Friends!

Multiplayer quests allow you to join forces with up to two other players to bring down mighty enemies and earn fabulous rewards!

What are your thoughts on Sephiroth’s arrival shown in the video at the top of the article? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!