Final Girl Series 2 Hits Kickstarter and Completely Funds

Final Girl Series 1 from Van Ryder Games has been something of a phenomenon, delivering a tabletop experience that embodies the tone of classic horror franchises like Nightmare on Elm Street while also offering rewarding solo gameplay. It even captured the retro aesthetic of some of those films with adventures being depicted as Features with different survivors, and now Van Ryder Games is back with Final Girl Series 2, which is now live on Kickstarter, and the good news is that Final Girl Series 2 has already completely funded on the first day with over $700,000 so far and 22 days left to go in the campaign.

Series 2 offers the Core Box and introduces five new Feature Films into the mix. The first is Into The Void, which is themed after the Alien Franchise and takes place on the USCSS PATNA. You’ll take control of Ellen or Jenette as they try and destroy the Evolmorph and stop it from harvesting the entire crew.

Next is Terror At Station 2891, and has Kate and Uki attempting to escape an artic station and make their way to the helicopter. They will need to figure out who to trust though as the organism can take over anyone, and the Organism looks pretty grotesque if you run into them, so you will want to avoid that at all costs if you can.

Up next is A Knock At The Door, which takes place in a secluded Wingard Cottage. During a party at the house, they get a knock on the door but everyone is already there, and Ava and Ginny will try and survive the horror and the intruders that are attempting to get in. After that, we have Once Upon A Full Moon, which stars Red and Gretel as they make their way to Grandmother’s house only to be stopped in their tracks by the big bad wolf, who looks as vicious as you would expect.

Last but certainly not least is Madness In The Dark, which stars Heather and Veronica. You’ll attempt to survive this nightmare in the Wolfe Asylum and get away from the Ratchet Lady and her lethal brand of medical care.

Each Feature Film also has a set of optional miniatures that can be added on. Also so far all of the Stretch Goals have been unlocked, which includes deluxe tokens, finale packs, and more, but there will be more to come as the campaign continues.

You can check out the campaign right here, and let us know what you think in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!