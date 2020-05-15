Horror Classics Get a Tabletop Spin In Final Girl on Kickstarter

✖

If you're a fan of classic horror movie franchises like Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th, you're going to love Van Ryder Games' newest project Final Girl, which is live on Kickstarter right now. The campaign only has a few hours left, but if you haven't checked it out yet, you really should. Final Girl brings those classic horror elements to the tabletop in the way of several Feature Films, each one based on a different theme. Regardless of which one you opt for, the game puts you in the shoes of one final survivor (or final girl), who is trying to take down a lethal killer. The game is already funded and has hit most of its stretch goals, but it has one more left related to its bonus episode Frightmare on Maple Lane.

As the final girl, you are going to try and survive by gathering weapons and items and attempt to save enough victims to unlock your character's special ability. That ability will help you defeat the killer once and for all and win the game.

Each episode box will include a different survivor to play as, a unique and lethal killer to play against, and an iconic location that horror fans will definitely find familiar. You'll face Hans the Butcher at Camp Happy Trials, the Poltergeist at Creech Manor, Geppetto The Puppet Master at the Carnival of Blood, and Inkanyamba at the Sacred Groves, though you can also swap and alternate different killers with different locations for a customizable experience.

(Photo: Van Ryder Games)

If that sounds good to you, you can find out even more about the game via the official description for Final Girl below.

"In this highly-thematic and highly variable horror game for one, you will be the star of one of several feature films! Step into the shoes of the girl of your choice and move, search, and fight your way to victory by eliminating the killer and surviving the night.

We pulled out all the stops and invented a new and innovative feature film system for Final Girl.

(Photo: Van Ryder Games)

The Core Box, when combined with one of our Feature Film boxes, has everything you need to play the game. Each Feature Film box features a unique killer and an iconic Location, and the more Feature Films you have, the more Killer/Location combinations you can experience!

Each Feature Film box is double-sided, with amazingly illustrated covers on the front AND back. Not only that, but the magnetically attached box covers are removable with the reverse of each functioning as the Killer and Location boards respectively."

You can find Final Girl on Kickstarter right now, and let me know what you think in the comments or by giving me a shout on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

