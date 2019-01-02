First 4 Figures Offering Amazing ‘Conker’s Bad Fur Day’ Statue, But Prepare Your Wallet Accordingly

First 4 Figures are starting off 2019 right by offering one of its most iconic gaming statues to date- but you may want to start setting aside a proper budget for it, as it won’t come cheap.

Over the weekend, the team introduced a new Conker’s Bad Fur Day collectible statue, based on the hit Rare-produced Nintendo 64 and original Xbox game of the same name. The statue features our favorite troublesome squirrel sitting atop a deluxe-sized throne, wearing a crown and showing an awfully mean look while holding a glass of milk. As you can see, the statue set is impeccably detailed; and will easily sit atop your gaming setup as you play Conker and other Rare classics.

Pre-orders for the Conker statues, available in Standard, Exclusive and Definitive versions, will open up on January 4. You can pre-order the standard one here; go after the exclusive one here; or go all-out for the definitive version here.

Here are how the details are broken down for each edition:

Statue Size

Height – 16.5 inches (42cm)

Width – 18 inches (46cm)

Depth – 14 inches (36cm)

Weight – 12.57 KG

Standard Edition:

Conker: Conker’s Bad Fur Day – Conker RESIN statue

A Glass of Milk

A Classic Golden Crown for Conker the King

Exquisite Conker on Throne inspired by the game

Authentication Card

Exclusive Edition:

As above, but also comes with a Commemorative Metal Coin

Definitive Edition:

Everything mentioned above plus:

A richly embellished Modern Golden Crown

A Silver Goblet of Milk

A Bejeweled Throne Footstool

A highly detailed Dais of which the throne is placed on

However, you’ll need to prepare your wallet for this addition to your collection. This is First 4 Figures we’re talking about, and they put a lot of unmatched effort into their gaming designs. The Conker statues will run you a pretty penny.

Both the standard and exclusive editions are going for $429.99 apiece; while the Definitive one will set you back $549.99 with its gold crown. There are payment plans available if you wish to take that route, but just be aware that they won’t ship until later in 2019.

The video showing the creation of the Conker statue can be seen below. It offers a beautiful rendition of the old-school hero. But we totally get if it’s not quite in everyone’s budget range.

If you’re down for great gaming collectibles, or you want to celebrate all things Conker (and your precious boxed copy of Bad Fur Day on N64 isn’t enough) then this is definitely the statue for you. First 4 Figures does great work, and make us wish we had deeper budgets. This would look soooo good on our gaming desks…

While you’re at it, make sure to check out First 4 Figures’ Banjo Kazooie and Crash Bandicoot statues as well.