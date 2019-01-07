‘Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise’ Can Be Yours For Under $20

Since its release last year, Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise has been gaining accolades from anime and action fans alike. Because, really, nothing beats throwing lightning fists and making bad guys explode after uttering, “You’re already dead.” But if you missed out on the game or haven’t had a chance to pick it up after the holidays, here’s your chance to make up for that.

Amazon is currently offering Sega’s PlayStation 4 anime-based opus for the low price of $19.99. That’s $40 off its usual price. And what’s more, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get free two-day shipping, so you can be making people burst into bloody sushi in just a couple of days!

Produced by the same team that worked on the masterful Yakuza games, Lost Paradise is the latest Fist of the North Star game adaptation to make use of Kenshiro, as he makes his journey across the land, facing off against epic enemies and using an unfathomable fighting style.

Here are the game’s features, just in case you need a reminder how truly epic it is:

Explore an alternate version of the Fist of the North Star canon; take control of Kenshiro as he searches for his lost love Yuria in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. For anyone unfamiliar with the original story, Lost Paradise can be enjoyed as a completely standalone experience.

“You’re Already Dead” or “Omae wa Mou Shindeiru?” Why Not Both? – Lost Paradise features English / Japanese dual-track audio, so you can ‘ATATATA!’ in the language of your choosing.

Kenshiro’s ultimate assassination techniques, the “Hokuto Shinken”, are at your disposal in battle. After building up the Seven Star gauge, you can demolish enemies from the inside out with dozens of brutal and iconic “Hokuto Shinken” techniques, faithfully recreated from the original manga.

Even Kenshiro needs the occasional break from beating up thugs. Luckily, even in the dilapidated city of Eden, there’s no shortage of engaging side missions and minigames to take part in.

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise features everything available in the original Japanese version, plus enhanced violence for the localized version! For the first time, witness the full effects of Kenshiro’s brutal “Hokuto Shinken” on the lowlifes and thugs of the post-apocalyptic wastes.

This definitely puts previous Fist of the North Star games to shame, and it’s a lot of fun to boot. Don’t let Lost Paradise pass you by, especially for such a great price.

