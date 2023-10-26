Five Nights at Freddy's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed, And It's Not Good

The Rotten Tomatoes score for the movie adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's has been revealed, and unfortunately, it looks like the film might fail to meet expectations. All the way back in 2015, the development of a movie associated with the hit 2014 game Five Nights at Freddy's first began. Since that time, the film has gone through a number of different revisions and iterations that eventually resulted in the current version that is hitting theaters this week. Sadly, despite high hopes from fans, it looks like FNAF leaves a lot to be desired.

As of this morning, reviews for Five Nights at Freddy's went live, and for the most part, they have been quite negative. When looking at reviews aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, Five Nights at Freddy's currently boasts a dismal 38% approval rating after over 30 reviews from critics. This puts the film in the "Rotten" category on the Rotten Tomatoes scale for the time being. In the coming days, more reviews will surely begin to trickle in, which means that this rating could change for the better, or perhaps for the worse.

Obviously, just because critics haven't been thrilled with Five Nights at Freddy's doesn't mean that general audiences will feel the same way. In fact, there's often a pretty big split between what critics and viewers tend to think of various movies that hit theaters. There's perhaps no bigger example of this than The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which received a "Rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes but went on to break sales records and achieve a 95% approval rating from viewers. As such, perhaps the same thing could happen with FNAF.

How to Watch Five Nights at Freddy's

As mentioned, Five Nights at Freddy's will be releasing in theaters within the coming day on October 27. Early preview screenings for the movie will begin tonight, though, and will represent the first time that fans have been able to watch FNAF. For those not looking to go to the theater, Five Nights will also be joining the streaming app Peacock right away. In fact, just like the previews in theaters, FNAF should become available to watch on Peacock later tonight, October 26.

To see more of what we thought of Five Nights at Freddy's, you can check out a snippet from our own review here on ComicBook.com attached below.

"Unfortunately, the film's aesthetic is its strongest attribute. When it comes to the story, Five Nights at Freddy's is a nightmare. Bloated with characters and tangents, this movie is incredibly convoluted. Young fans may not be swayed by the disjointed plot, but longtime fans and adults will be left at a loss. For many, the charm of Five Nights at Freddy's is its tense scares and the lore behind its animatronics. While some of this is found in the film, Five Nights at Freddy's spends most of its time fleshing out its human cast, and their backstories are flimsy, at best."