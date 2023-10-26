How to Watch Five Nights at Freddy's on Streaming Instead of Theaters

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Five Nights at Freddy's at home on Peacock streaming.

Five Night at Freddy's is the Halloween season horror film hitting theaters this week – but it will also be available to stream at home at the same time!

Universal Pictures has opted for a pandemic-style release strategy for Five Nights at Freddy's, premiering the film in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service at the same time. Read below for details on when and how you can watch Five Nights at Freddy's on Peacock – as well as info on what the film is about, who is in the cast, etc.

How Can I Watch Five Nights at Freddy's On Home Streaming?

Viewers can watch Five Nights at Freddy's on the Peacock streaming service. It requires a subscription to Peaccok, which start at $5.99/month for the "Premium" service.

When Can I Watch Five Nights at Freddy's on Peacock?

Five Nights at Freddy's will start streaming on Peacock on Friday, October 27th. The film will start showing in theaters on Thursday evening, October 26th, giving it a slight headstart on the streaming debut.

What Is Five Nights at Freddy's About?

Five Nights at Freddy's is based on the popular video game series created by Scott Cawthon. The first game was released in 2014 and spanned an entire series that included nine more games, and an entire widening universe of spinoffs. The movie adaptation was directed by Emma Tammi (Into the Dark), based on a script by Scott Cawthon, Tammi, and Seth Cuddeback (Mateo).

The story of Five Nights at Freddy's follows Mike, a troubled young man caring for his 10-year-old sister Abby and haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his younger brother more than a decade before. Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of Abby, Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. However, Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy's is what it seems. With the aid of Vanessa, a local police officer, Mike's nights at Freddy's will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.

Who Is The Cast of Five Nights at Freddy's?

Five Nights at Freddy's cast includes the following stars:

Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) as Mike

Matthew Lillard (Scream) as Steve Raglan

Elizabeth Lail (You) as Vanessa

Kat Conner Sterling (We Have a Ghost) as Max

Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy) as Abby

Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot) as Aunt Jane

Five Nights at Freddy's is now in theaters and will start streaming on Peacock on Friday, October 27th.