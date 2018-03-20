Flashback Coming To Nintendo Switch In Time For Its 25th Anniversary

25 years ago, many players discovered the sci-fi adventure Flashback on consoles and PC, getting into the intricate gameplay and exciting storyline that it had to offer. And now, it’s living on again, this time on Nintendo Switch.

Per this report from Nintendo Everything, the development team at Microids have confirmed that Flashback 25th Anniversary will be making its way to Nintendo’s system this June. The game will allow players to choose between the classic 1993 version, and a more “modern” version that could be along the same lines as the Xbox 360/PS3 game that came out years ago. In addition, there will also be a “rewind” function, in case you need to make up for mistakes.

In addition, it appears that the Australian and European gaming markets will also be able to pick up a special collector’s edition of the game, which will include a copy of the game, a retro cartridge game case (from the SNES era), an exclusive numbered metal card, a 24-page instruction booklet, and a digital copy of the game’s soundtrack. It’s unknown if this will be making its way to the U.S., but you can always import it, since the Switch is region free.

Here’s the game’s storyline, straight from the publisher:

“2142. After fleeing from a space ship, but stripped of all memory, the young scientist Conrad B. Hart awakens on Titan, a colonized moon of the planet Saturn. His enemies and kidnapers are snapping at his heels, and he has to find a way back to Earth while warding off the dangers that beset him and unraveling a fiendish extra-terrestrial plot that threatens the planet…”

Considering that the Nintendo Switch has a bunch of great retro games at the moment (including ones like Bad Dudes vs. Dragon Ninja and Moon Patrol arriving this week), Flashback would easily fit right into this library. So here’s hoping we hear about a U.S. release sooner rather than later.

Be sure to check out the teaser trailer above, and prepare to do a little flashback in time when the game arrives on June 7 in Europe and Australia. That gives you a lot of, ahem, time to get accustomed with the original game.