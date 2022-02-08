Forspoken Gets an ESRB Rating

The upcoming video game Forspoken from Square Enix is set to release on May 24th for the PC and PlayStation 5, and as is typical, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) rating for the title has been shared publicly ahead of its eventual launch. Given what’s been shown of Forspoken thus far, it might not be shocking to learn that the rating indicates that it will have both Strong Language and Violence.

More specifically, Forspoken is rated “M” for Mature by the ESRB. Strong Language and Violence are the associated tags, as stated above. Additionally, the rating states that there will be in-game purchases within Forspoken. You can check out the full rating for Forspoken, straight from the ESRB, below:

“This is an action role-playing game in which player assume the role of a woman (Frey) who finds herself teleported to a fantasy world. As players try to find their way home, they can explore and traverse terrain, interact with characters, and battle fantastical creatures. Players use a magical vambrace and other attacks (e.g., leach, disperse, tendril) to defeat zombie-like creatures and monsters in frenetic combat. Battles are accompanied by colorful effects, screen-shaking, and cries of pain. Cutscenes depict additional acts of violence: a character attempting to jump off a building; monsters killing civilians; a character held at gunpoint. The words ‘f**k’ and ‘sh*t’ are heard in the game.”

As stated previously, Forspoken is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PC on May 24th. The title follows Frey Holland, an ordinary young woman sucked into the dangerous world of Athia who must then learn to survive using her magical abilities. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Square Enix video game right here.

