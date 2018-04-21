Watch As This One Fortnite Player Defeats 23 People To Win a Game of 50v50

50v50 is a limited time mode currently in Fortnite that does exactly what it sounds like it does: pits two teams of 50 against each other for an end result that is pure and utter mayhem.

Almost every game of 50v50 is chaos, to the point that the end result is often hilarious. But this new video from Reddit user Aakamal24 takes the cake.

As you can see for yourself, said video features what many would think is impossible: one player defeating 23 to claim his other 49 teammates a good ol’ Victory Royale. Done the traditional way, this very well may be impossible. But player, Dunk_My_Donutz, had a completely unorthodox tactic up their sleeve.

As the circle was closing, 23 players frantically searched an already small circle for DMD, but couldn’t find the player. This search became more and more frantic as the circle closed, all the way until it completely vansihed. At this point all 23 players died, and DMD remained. The screen then cuts to DMD who was in the storm the whole time, healing so they wouldn’t die. DMD of course celebrated the almost trollish, yet brilliant, victory in classic Fornite emote fashion.

So, how did DMD pull this off. Well, presumably he had a metric ton of campfires and medkits, and maybe even a few slurps that allowed him to stay alive for an extended period of time in the storm. Or maybe he’s a wizard. Who’s to say.

My favorite part of the video, the cherry on top you might say, is the fact that DMD only had two kills the whole match. Pulling of an epic win of this proportion is awesome enough, but doing it with only two kills makes it that much more sweet to witness.

As you may know, this isn’t the only video to make the rounds deploying this tactic. A day earlier two players used the same strategy to outlive 27 players, for an equally hilarious result.

I’m trying this tonight. So, be sure to check the Reddit front page tomorrow to see if I was successful or not.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS. It is also in development and slated to come to Android devices sometime in the near future.

In other recent and related news, developer Epic Games has released a new developer update that goes into issues of server interruption, weapon swapping, and more.