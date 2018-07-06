Fortnite Players Recreate Popular Bruno Mars Music Video

Using that nifty Replay feature, Fortnite players are able to blur the lines more and more between pop culture and this fanatically popular battle royale game. From recreating movie scenes, to nifty nature documentaries, the replay feature offers a means for active players to get mighty creative with their in-game endeavors. So much so, that even Bruno Mars can’t help but to be dragged in. At least his music.

The above Fortnite-ified remix is of Bruno Mars’ collaboration with CardiB with a song called Finesse. The players definitely nailed the cinematography, showing off just how much the Replay feature has to offer fans. Even if it’s not your particular style of music, you have to admit – the amount of attention to detail that went into this is impressive. Plus, it’s music and we’re at the tail end of the week, time to get those good vibes on!

Need a little extra help on how to make the most out of the Replay feature? Check out these great tips that Epic Games shared with us to up your chances at the big win:

Replay System Features:

Camera Modes

Third Person Follows and orbits around the selected player. 3 different follow modes: Off, Auto, Lazy.

Drone Follow Drone style camera that always keeps the selected player in frame.

Drone Attach Drone style camera that is loosely attached to the selected player.

Drone Free Drone style camera that is free to fly around the island.

Gameplay This camera shows what the selected player saw during gameplay.



Cinematic Settings

Auto Exposure Exposure

Aperture

Focal Length

Auto Focus Focus Distance



Visualizations

Name Plates

Player Outlines

Replay Region

Damage Effects

Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. It’s also supposed to be making its way to Android devices at some point, but we still don’t have a release date at this time other than “coming soon.”

Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. It's also supposed to be making its way to Android devices at some point, but we still don't have a release date at this time other than "coming soon."