‘Fortnite’ Bumble Vehicle Leaked, Could Be an Airplane

Leaked files from Fortnite’s latest update revealed a new vehicle called “Bumble” that might be an airborne form of transportation.

Following the v6.22 update that introduced new weapons and more to Fortnite, dataminers began looking into the game’s files to see what had changed while looking for features that weren’t live yet. Located within those files by the FNBRLeaks Twitter account were some different files pertaining to something called the Bumble that was tucked away in the “Vehicles” folder. Several files related to how the vehicle functions when it’s in transit, overhead, and near or far were included in the list of files found below.

A New Vehicle coming Soon, and let me tell you. It’s sounds like a plane. pic.twitter.com/BTmAsC5psj — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) November 6, 2018

The tweet said the vehicle sounded like it could be a plane, and following that teaser, the same Twitter account returned to share a recording of the vehicle’s sounds. Heard below, the video that plays the audio files certainly makes it sound like the vehicle has some plane-like qualities, or at least sounds related to something that’s in the air.

Bumble (Vehicle) Sounds, it’s a plane. pic.twitter.com/og4s83BAqK — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) November 6, 2018

If the Bumble vehicle that’s leaked in the game’s files truly is an airborne craft, it’ll be the first of its kind to be added to Fortnite. Epic Games has added several different vehicles to the game including the Quadcrasher and All-Terrain Kart, but they all started with the Shopping Cart that let up to two players fit onto one cart to roll around the map. No vehicles so far are made to fly into the air, though players can still catch some air by using items and features around the map that send them and their vehicles flying through the sky.

Fortnite players will likely have to wait a while to see the new Bumble video in action though seeing how the game’s latest update just dropped today with no such vehicle included in the patch notes. One of Fortnite’s later updates should add the vehicle at which point people will be able to see if it’s truly a vehicle that resembles a plane or is at least in the air as well as its finer details like how many players it can support and whether it has offensive or defensive features.