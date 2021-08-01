Fortnite's Next Big Crossover Possibly Teased

✖

Fortnite's next big crossover -- after the upcoming Ariana Grande concert -- has possibly been teased. Not long after Fortnite blew up, it began to pump out crossover after crossover, working with the Avengers, Batman, Star Wars, Travis Scott, and more in the process. If you thought the crossover would die out now that Fortnite has lost a little bit of steam, well that's not happening. In fact, it looks like they may start coming fast and heavy.

Various Fortnite leaks have leaked a variety of upcoming crossovers, and now it seems like Epic Games may be hinting at what could be coming in the future as well. In the past, Epic Games has sent Fortnite players surveys asking for their opinion on a variety of characters, franchises, people, and more trying to gauge interest in what players want to see. That said, many of the entities that have populated these surveys have since made their way to the free-to-play battle royale game. Suffice to say, that will once again happen with the latest survey they sent out, which featured both entities already in the game, ones we know are coming via leaks, and others that don't fall into either of these categories.

Below, you can check out the survey for yourself:

Yesterday, Epic sent me a survey in my emails asking for my opinion on many characters/people/franchises. I'll just post some of the most interesting ones here! 👀 Remember that Guggimon (Season 7 BP) was also in one of these surveys before he came into the game! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4il4WJJMiL — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 25, 2021

That said, take all of this for what it is, which is speculation. It's not unreasonable speculation, but there are certainly speculative elements involved and no way to know what will or won't happen. In other words, take everything here with a grain of salt.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What crossover do you want to see next from Fortnite?