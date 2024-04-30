Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Discounted by 90% to Lowest Price Ever

If you still haven't picked up BioWare's remastered collection of the original Mass Effect trilogy, or perhaps you want to double-dip, a new offer is too good to pass up. Since its launch back in 2021, Mass Effect Legendary Edition has been discounted a fair number of times across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Despite frequently being on sale, this newest offer that has recently gone live represents the lowest amount that the game has ever been sold at.

Over on Steam, Mass Effect Legendary Edition has seen its price slashed by a staggering 90% to make it now only $5.99. Given that this collection contains Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 all in a single bundle, this deal makes each entry series retail for under $2 on their own. Previously, BioWare had offered up Legendary Edition at an 84% discount earlier in the year. Fortunately, those who have chosen to wait a bit longer to buy the remastered bundle on Steam can get it at en even lower value.

In case you're interested in other games from Electronic Arts, the publisher is currently having a major sale on many of its other titles on Steam as well. Games that include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Sims 4, Mass Effect Andromeda, and various Dragon Age entries are all drastically marked down on the PC platform. These discounts will run for the next two weeks and will come to an end on May 13.

In case you somehow aren't familiar with Mass Effect Legendary Edition and everything that it contains, you can get a look at the game's official trailer and synopsis attached below.

"One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it's ever faced. Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors and packs — remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. Experience an amazingly rich and detailed universe where your decisions have profound consequences on the action and the outcome."