Yu-Gi-Oh Sets New Guinness World Record With Konami

It's official, Yu-Gi-Oh fans! According to a new report by Konami, the hit series has set a new world record for itself. The team at Guinness World Records confirmed the milestone as Yu-Gi-Oh hosted the world's largest trading card game tournament to date.

The record was made in Japan this month as the Yu-Gi-Oh Championship Series took over Tokyo. The 2024 event brought in a staggering number of players. To be specific, there were 7,443 people participating in the event, and this number alone earned Yu-Gi-Oh a second world record.

No, seriously. Yu-Gi-Oh has two Guinness World Records under its belt. Not only was this event the largest trading card game tournament in the world, but it also marked the most entrants in a trading card game tournament.

If you are curious who held the first record noted here, well – you would be looking at Konami once again. Back in 2012, the record was set by Yu-Gi-Oh thanks to its 100th championship in Long Beach, California.

As for the 2024 event, the championship ended with a winner courtesy of Yutaro Takahashi. The TCG fan managed to defeat more than 7,000 other players to take home the big win. "I am happy to be a champion! It was thanks to the practices with my friends whom I met through Yu-Gi-Oh OCG. I will do my best to win the next event as well," the winner shared.

For those who aren't familiar with Yu-Gi-Oh, there has never been a better time than now to check out the title. The game has sold more than 22 billion cards worldwide, and it remains one of the top TCG titles out there with Pokemon and Magic: The Gathering. Not long ago, celebrations went down for the 25th anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh, and you can also enjoy the TCG courtesy of Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel.

What do you think about this Yu-Gi-Oh update? Are you linked in to the franchise's hit TCG? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!