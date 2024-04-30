EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for TOTS Upgrade Series 1 Evolution

On April 26th, developer Electronic Arts kicked off the Premier League leg of its annual Team of the Season promo in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. That means tons of high-rated player cards in packs, objectives, and Squad-Building Challenges for players to buy or earn. Unfortunately, every card in the promo can't be a top-tier player, but EA has revealed a new, ongoing Evolution that gives players the chance to boost their favorite cards even higher. The new TOTS Upgrade Series 1 Evolution is the beginning of this upgrade path and it dropped on April 30th. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the new Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 TOTS Upgrade Series 1 Evolution?

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free. Of course, you'll need to buy or earn a TOTS card to use the Evo, but the lower-rated crop of cards from the promo are relatively easy to come by. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 93

Max Pace: 95

Max Physical: 91

Rarity: TOTS

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +1 Overall, +1 Shooting, +2 Dribbling, +1 Defending, +1 Physical, +1 Pace, and +2 Passing

The Best Players for the TOTS Upgrade Series 1 Evolution

Here's the thing about this Evolution: It's probably worth waiting to see which TOTS cards you get before starting it. Remember, this Evo is available for the next three weeks, meaning there will be at least three more TOTS league drops before you need to start it. Plus, that'll give you time to see what the next Evolution in this series looks like, giving you a better idea of who it's going to be best used on. That said, here are our current favorites if you want to start it today:

Alexis Mac Allister – Liverpool

Gabriel – Arsenal

Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa

Ben White – Arsenal

All of these players should be available for around 50,000 Coins on the transfer market. Julian Alvarez is also a good option, but that's a 500,000 Coin SBC, so he's priced out of many players' budgets. Mac Allister is probably the safest option of the bunch since we don't know what's coming with the rest of the series. As a center mid, he's a good candidate for pretty much any upgrade, making him the easiest suggestion of the bunch.

Gabriel and White are great center back options, though if future upgrades trend toward the attacking half of the pitch, they'll be less desirable. White has the added benefit of being able to flex out wide, making him a stronger option for taking advantage of future upgrades. Finally, Watkins is a stud in front of the net but has similar problems as the defenders. We don't know what's coming with Series 2, making it tough to suggest you commit to a purely attacking player.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The TOTS Upgrade Series 1 Evolution expires on May 28th.