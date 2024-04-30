New Destiny 2 Update Released for April 30, Patch Notes Revealed

The latest update for Destiny 2 has gone live following the game's weekly reset. At this point in time, Destiny 2 is largely in a holding pattern as fans wait for the much-anticipated The Final Shape expansion to arrive. Ahead of that DLC going live in June, though, today's latest patch for the online shooter has made some balance changes that most players should find to be very much appreciated.

Available to download now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, the newest Destiny 2 update brings some shifts to how special ammo functions. This change will result in fewer actions needing to be taken in order to earn special ammo back. Other than this, Bungie has also fixed some bugs tied to Onslaught and has tweaked some other errors tied to certain weapons. Overall, this week's patch isn't massive, but it still makes some key upgrades.

To see everything that has been updated with this new patch for Destiny 2, you can view the full patch notes below.

Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6.3 Patch Notes

ACTIVITIES

CRUCIBLE

Special ammo meter system changes: Unified all respawn mode ammo point reward values under the previous 3v3 respawn mode point values. (On average, it now requires less actions to earn the same amount of ammo.) Ammo transmats (including the initial one at the start of the game) will now reward one kill's worth of ammo, but the meter will charge slightly more than twice as fast. Removed the ability for ability kills to contribute to the ammo meter. Unified the point rewards into two distinct groups to reduce variability and make the system easier to understand. New point reward values: Respawn modes Primary weapon kills: 50 Actions (includes assists, deaths, control zone captures, and Heavy ammo pulls): 25 Elimination Modes Primary weapon kills: 70 Actions (includes assists, deaths, and Heavy ammo pulls): 35 An ammo transmat is rewarded when a player has accrued 100 points.

Increased preference for spawning near allies in Clash 3v3 for Competitive and Quickplay playlists.

ONSLAUGHT

Fixed an issue where Extinguish was not being cleared properly during a Tormentor heatwave.

Fixed an issue where larger enemies teleported behind the ADU.

Fixed an issue where ADU batteries could heal enemies when thrown. Additionally, healing functionality when thrown at defenses has been increased at the cost of consuming the ADU battery.

Fixed an issue where players hide from enemies in a spot in the boss room. No more cheese for you.

Fixed an issue in Legend difficulty where the portal to the boss room would not appear after wave 50.

EXOTIC MISSION

The Whisper

Fixed an issue with the spawning visual effect of Taken bosses.

Fixed an issue where players would not be kicked to orbit after the timer runs out.

Fixed some out-of-bounds spots.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

WEAPONS

Removed the red dot from the Tusk of the Boar Grenade Launcher when aiming down sights, as it was not supposed to have one.

Fixed a bug that prevented The Mountaintop's projectiles from piercing barrier Champion shields.

The BRAVE versions of The Recluse and Hammerhead sights now correctly highlight enemies.

BOUNTIES AND PURSUITS

The Shaxx bounty to complete a pathway in Riven's Lair will now correctly count The Coil.

Edited description for Breaking the Charge Triumph to make its requirement clearer.

GENERAL