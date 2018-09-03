Fortnite Cube Now Heading Towards Greasy Grove

Greasy Grove droppers, bad news, the Fortnite mystery cube is now heading towards Greasy Grove, casting the location’s future into uncertainty.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Fortnite’s giant, purple, Gamecube-looking cube since it manifested out of thin into the game last month, all you need to know is it has been moving all over the place, and slowly picking up pace as it does so. At the moment, it currently moves every 47 minutes and 30 seconds, which is faster than when it first started its voyage.

For awhile, it looked like the cube was heading to Loot Lake. But then it took a detour and was seemingly marching towards Tilted Towers. Now, it looks like it has its aim set on Greasy Grove, or at least that’s what it is moving towards at the moment. But given how often it has changed course, who knows if it will end there.

In other words, like when the cube first appeared, nobody has a clue what’s going on. But that isn’t stopping many from trying to figure it out.

Epic trolling us again! This cube gonna move around the whole map before something happens — NS Baker 💔 (@BakerGaming1) September 2, 2018

next thing we know the cube is gonna fall off the map pic.twitter.com/AEqj5DWU63 — Swordee (@Swordee77) September 2, 2018

I have a theory that the cube is going to the foot print and bring something from the dead?? — daniel aguayo (@nu267ke) September 2, 2018

Yep it gonna go to that building and its gonna go to the top then act like a beacon and shoot a beam of light into the sky opening up a rift and bringing back all the old POIs and guns. -THE END- — Luke Cambourn (@LCambourn) September 2, 2018

Has anyone realised that everytime the cube makes a rune it move at a faster time then before for example when it first arrived it was moving every 1hr 43mins then it stoped made the mark in the ground and then it would move every 51mins and now it moves every 47 minutes and 30s — Luke Cambourn (@LCambourn) September 2, 2018

I think that the cube has The Visitor in it, and if you remember back in the rocket launch it was going straight for tilted Towers, and the cube is in that General area, and if you remember the fuel for the rocket was hop rocks, so therefore the cube is about to finish the job. — ThePugMaster115 (@Master115Pug) September 2, 2018

Make sure to tune in next week on “What The Heck Is This Cube!”