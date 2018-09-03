Gaming

Fortnite Cube Now Heading Towards Greasy Grove

Greasy Grove droppers, bad news, the Fortnite mystery cube is now heading towards Greasy Grove, casting the location’s future into uncertainty.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Fortnite’s giant, purple, Gamecube-looking cube since it manifested out of thin into the game last month, all you need to know is it has been moving all over the place, and slowly picking up pace as it does so. At the moment, it currently moves every 47 minutes and 30 seconds, which is faster than when it first started its voyage.

For awhile, it looked like the cube was heading to Loot Lake. But then it took a detour and was seemingly marching towards Tilted Towers. Now, it looks like it has its aim set on Greasy Grove, or at least that’s what it is moving towards at the moment. But given how often it has changed course, who knows if it will end there.

In other words, like when the cube first appeared, nobody has a clue what’s going on. But that isn’t stopping many from trying to figure it out.

Make sure to tune in next week on “What The Heck Is This Cube!”

