Fortnite x Dead Space Collab Leaks

Fortnite players learned via leaks from late last year that content from Dead Space would likely be coming to the battle royale game in 2023, and now, we've learned a bit more about what that collaboration might look like. Details shared this week by Fortnite leakers via datamining efforts suggest that the crossover will come with one main skin as well as some accompanying cosmetics. In addition to this, one of the more interesting parts of the leaks suggest that this will be a "Quest Pack" bundle which means that players will be able to earn V-Bucks after buying the set and completing some quests.

Leaks pertaining to the Fortnite x Dead Space collab were shared by users like iFireMonkey this week after new info was found within Fortnite's files. This particular crossover is apparently called the "Strange Transmissions Quest Pack" and comes with an outfit, two different back blings, a pickaxe, a built-in emote for the skin, and the quests which should award up to 1,500 V-Bucks upon completion.

New Dead Space x Fortnite Real Money Bundle:



Strange Transmissions Quest Pack",

Isaac Clarke has landed on the Island with the survival skills needed. Includes 1 Outfit, 2 Back Blings, 1 Pickaxe, 1 Built-In Emote and Quests to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks. pic.twitter.com/z3NcBlA7Fr — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 18, 2023

Collaborations in Fortnite happen all the time, but the nature of this one being a Quest Pack is interesting in that it indicates this bundle will only be purchasable by real-world money. The skin could potentially be sold standalone for V-Bucks, but past Quest Packs have been sold for a fixed dollar price with players able to essentially recoup their expenses via the in-game V-Bucks currency if they complete the missions included in the Quest Back. That sort of thing isn't a bad deal since it gives cosmetics up front and V-Bucks on top of that, but it may be a bit atypical compared to the way players typically see bundles release.

As for the contents of the pack, one would assume that the skin would be for Isaac Clarke in his RIG. The back blings could be things like the health indicator affixed to his back or some sort of Necromorph variant. Players have already half-joked that his emote could be him stomping, and an arm from the Slasher Necromorph sure would make for a neat pickaxe, but we'll have to wait for the official reveal from Epic Games and Electronic Arts to see what Fortnite's Dead Space content looks like.