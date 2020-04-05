Fortnite: How to Get Deadpool Skin, Backpack, and Unmasked Version

Deadpool is finally in Fortnite, which means players can finally rock the Deadpool skin with the new Deadpool backpack while they play the free-to-play battle royale game on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, or mobile devices. That said, if you’re wondering how to get the Deadpool skin or how to get the Deadpool backpack, you’ve clicked on the right link. Not only will you need to complete the Week 7 challenges, but the challenges from previous weeks.

Below, you can find a comprehensive guide on how to unlock the Deadpool skin for free, plus some of the other Deadpool cosmetics coming to the game as part of its latest new superhero crossover. There’s a lot to do, but thankfully none of it is very time consuming, bar maybe one or two challenges.

Anyway, without further ado, here’s a guide on how to unlock the Deadpool skin, the Deadpool backpack, and the mask off version of the Deadpool skin:

Deadpool Skin:

In order to unlock the Deadpool skin in Fortnite, you will need to complete the new Week 7 challenges, plus all the challenges that came before this in previous weeks. That said, to complete the Week 7 challenges first you’re going to want to visit his toilet room within the HQ. From here, access the computer, which will reveal you need to obtain Deadpool’s pistols. The first of these pistols is in the main room of the HQ, under the table and next to the red “boom” tank. Meanwhile, the second is in the agents quarter, or more specifically Meowscles room. Once in the buff cat’s room, look on the floor towards the right for the second pistol.

Now, jump into a match and head for a phone booth or a Porta Potty. Once you find one, jump inside, you will be transformed into the character and unlock the skin. And that’s it.

Deadpool Backpack/Katanas

The first thing you will want to do is head over to Deadpool’s hideout in the HQ. From here you will want to click on the computer and start completing the following challenges, in order:

Find Deadpool’s letter to Epic Games It’s right next to the computer you’re on.

Don’t thank the Bus Driver Jump out of the bus in match without thanking the bus driver.

Find Deadpool’s Milk Carton It’s located in Deadpool’s hideout on the urinal.

Find Deadpool’s Chimichangas around HQ #1 is in the main room of HQ, under the table by the Ka-Boom tank. #2 is located in the Upgrade Room on the bottom shelf. #3 is in the Agents section, under Brutus, on his desk.

Find Deadpool’s Toilet Plunger It’s located in the Agents section in TNTina’s room on the right side wall.

Destroy three toilets Just hit them with your pickaxe.

Find Deadpool’s Katanas #1 is in Deadpool’s hideout above the computer. #2 is in the Upgrade Room on the left hand side next to the green camo bag.

Deal 10,000 damage to opponent structures Best way to do this is to do it via a Team Rumble match.



Once all of these challenges are done, you will earn you the backpack.

Deadpool Unmasked Skin

At the moment of publishing — April 4 — you can’t get the unmasked Deadpool skin, because Week 8 challenges aren’t live. This section will be updated once the challenges are live.

Deadpool’s unmasked style will be available next week to collect through the Week 8 Challenges! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/1aW9BvsaoY — Fortnite News ⚡️#StayHome (@NewsAboutFN) April 4, 2020

Fornite is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.