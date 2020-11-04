Fortnite Leak Reveals Free Disney+ Promotion

✖

With the latest Fortnite patch this week comes all of the usual leaks of cosmetics like skins and so on, but something else very interesting was found while sifting through the files that is certainly, definitively unusual. While not officially announced as of yet, some text discovered within the popular video game points to a collaboration with Disney to offer a free Disney+ subscription for a limited time.

Now, grain of salt and all that considering this has not yet been officially announced, but it would appear that Fortnite will offer any players that purchase V-Bucks or any sort of real money purchase in the game's item shop up to two months of Disney+. This promotion appears to tentatively be set to kick off November 10th and run through the end of the year. You can check out the leaked text below:

Fornite x Disney+ Collab Strings: • "NEW LOWER PRICES! POWER UP WITH DISNEY+"

• "From now through Dec 31 2020, purchase V-Bucks or make any real money purchase in the Item Shop, and get up to 2 months of Disney+ on us." — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) November 3, 2020

Fortnite is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 4 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of Epic Games and Disney working together on this? Are you interested in the free Disney+ promotion? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!