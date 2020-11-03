Fortnite Leak Reveals Updated Versions of Classic Outfits

✖

In case you missed it, Fortnite deployed a new patch early this morning, and as is typical, that means all the usual dataminers have been sifting through the files to take an early look at what's coming next. While it looks like the Joker and Poison Ivy skins that were previously announced are coming soon, the files also contained a somewhat unusual find: updated default skins.

The current speculation seems to peg these as updates to coincide with the launch of Fortnite on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. It is set to be a launch title for the next-gen consoles and recently revealed that, starting tomorrow, players can claim a special Throwback Axe Pickaxe, the classic default Pickaxe from Fortnite Chapter 1. It seems reasonable to assume that the new default skins will be made available for purchase around the same time. You can take a look at the new leaked skins below:

ICYMI: The default skins will return as bundles in the item shop, also with the first ever colors pic.twitter.com/2xAsDbktOo — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) November 3, 2020

Fortnite is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 4 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of the new default skins? Are you playing the current season of Fortnite? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!