‘Fortnite’ Guided Missile Disabled, Here’s Why

Fortnite‘s Guided Missiles just want to be loved. But from the moment they were introduced, it’s been a journey of angry fans and temporary disablings, and the latter is once again in effect.

Epic Games has announced that it has temporarily disabled the once-overpowered weapon due to a bug.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Guided Missile has been temporarily disabled while we investigate an issue. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 12, 2018

So what’s the issue? Well, it appears to be a bug that was reported earlier today by FNBRLeaks.

Wanna go Invisible with Weapons? – Spam shoot w/ a Guided Missile while consuming a Shadow Stone. *shadow stones have been disabled* — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks 🎃 (@FNBRLeaks) October 12, 2018

As you can see, Epic Games sudden removal of Guided Missiles came only a couple of hours after FNBRLeaks revealed that you could go invisible by spamming the weapon while consuming Shadow Stones.

And rather than remove Shadow Stones for the third time since the start of Season 6, Epic Games has decided it’s time for the Guided Missile to come back in for its regular checkup.

So, when can we expect the Guided Missile to return? Well, Epic Games doesn’t say. However, similar bugs in the past have rendered weapons and items disabled for anywhere between a couple of days to a couple of weeks. If the above issue is the actual reason Epic Games pulled the weapon, then it should (emphasis on should) be a relatively easy fix though.

As you may know, Guided Missiles aren’t currently a big part of the game’s meta, so they shouldn’t be missed too much. Once a powerful end-game weapon, they have since essentially become just a scouting tool. However, to get there, they had to undergo many fixes, and at one point had to be vaulted for a considerable amount of time.

Interestingly, this stretch for the weapon may have been the longest it went issue-free. But, alas, those pesky Shadow Stones have ended the streak.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.