Fortnite Icon Series Adding Ali-A Set Later This Week

Epic Games has announced that YouTuber Alistair "Ali-A" Aiken will be the next addition to Fortnite's Icon Series. Ali-A has been making Fortnite videos since 2017, making him a perfect candidate for the series. The Ali-A set will release in the Item Shop on Thursday, May 19th at 8 p.m. ET. The skin has eight different styles in total, which can be selected before each match. The first is a perfect recreation of the streamer, while the rest feature armored-up versions of Ali-A. In addition to the skin, there also be the Ali-Tech Backplate Back Bling (which is included with the outfit), Ali-Tech Plasmawings Glider, Pickaxe, Lil' Diplodoculus Emote, and Ali-A Wrap.

Ali-A's video revealing the set can be found embedded below.

Fans of the YouTuber will be able to celebrate Ali-A's addition to the Icon Series in some additional ways this week, starting with the Ali-A Experience in Fortnite Creative. Launching with Fortnite v20.40, a quest in the underground arena will task players with eliminating 15 opponents. Doing so will unlock the Ali-A Was Here Spray, and the Island Code is 5135-8778-2901. There's also the Ali-A Cup. A Zero Build Duos event, the Ali-A Cup will give players a chance to win the Ali-A outfit, as well as the Ali-Tech Backplate Back Bling prior to its release in the Item Shop. All participants that earn eight points will also receive an Ali-A Army Emoticon.

All in all, it looks like Epic Games really pulled out all the stops for the Ali-A set! Fans of the YouTuber should find quite a bit to enjoy in the game, and it seems like a very fitting tribute.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out this Fortnite skin? Are you a fan of Ali-A's Fortnite videos?