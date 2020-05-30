New Fortnite Item Shop Adds Drake Tootsie Slide Emote

✖

The Fortnite Item Shop has updated on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices, and as previous rumors and leaks suggested it would, it has brought with it the Drake Toosie Slide emote. The emote not only features the official dance, but when players breakout in the viral dance, Drake plays. Better yet, the emote only costs 500 V-Bucks, which means you can expect to see everyone using it these next few days.

Also currently available in the Item Shop is the Psycho Bandit skin and all of the other Borderlands cosmetics that Epic Games debuted last year ahead of the release of Borderlands 3. Like the new Toosie Slide emote, these items are in the "Featured" section rather than the "Daily" section, suggesting they will be sticking around longer.

In addition to the Toosie Slide emote and Psycho Bandit skin, the item shop also features the following: Raptor, Velocity, Party Animal, Assault Bomber, Jellie, Scampi, Slurp, Ragsy, Spring-Loaded, Saxy Grove, Swamp Stalker, and Ground Pound.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. It's also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and will be available natively on both next-gen consoles when they launch sometime this holiday season.

