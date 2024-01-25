Fortnite Adds Raiden from Metal Gear Solid 2

In the wake of Solid Snake becoming obtainable in Fortnite within the past day, Epic Games has now also added Raiden from the Metal Gear Solid series. Over the past few weeks, many of the skins and other accessories available in the Fortnite Item Shop have come from collaborations that the ever-popular battle royale shooter has already seen in the past. Fortunately, for those who have been waiting for a new collab with another major video game franchise to come about, they don't have to wait any longer.

As of this evening's Item Shop refresh, Raiden has now been added to Fortnite. When Epic added Solid Snake within the past day, it teased that Raiden would also be coming as part of Chapter 5 Season 1. At the time, Epic didn't provide any additional details on when Raiden might actually be seen, but his arrival didn't take long. If you want to obtain him for yourself, you'll have to buy Raiden for 1,800 V-Bucks as part of the "Sneaking" set. In addition to Raiden himself, this bundle also contains the High-Frequency Blade, which can be used both as Back Bling and a Pickaxe.

Raiden | Out Now | #Fortnite

A new, VR-trained recruit to the reformed FOXHOUND unit. pic.twitter.com/GKARVUCXFf — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 25, 2024

If there is one potential disappointment with Raiden in Fortnite, it would come with his appearance. The version of the character that Epic has added to Fortnite resembles his original look in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. Although this game is popular in its own right, Raiden's most well-known look likely stems from Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, which was a spin-off entry in the Metal Gear series that centered entirely around Raiden. In recent years, Metal Gear Rising has become incredibly popular with fans, so to see that his look in that game hasn't been recreated in Fortnite is a bit upsetting. Still, if this skin becomes popular, perhaps an alternate style in the form of Raiden's look in Metal Gear Rising can be added down the road.

What do you think about Raiden joining Solid Snake in Fortnite? And will you be snatching up this new skin for yourself in the Item Shop? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.