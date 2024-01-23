How to Unlock Solid Snake in Fortnite

Solid Snake is now available in Fortnite and here's how you can unlock him for yourself.

After weeks of anticipation, Solid Snake has finally come to Fortnite today as part of Chapter 5 Season 1's massive mid-season update. With every season of Fortnite, there is one major skin as part of the game's current Battle Pass that has to be unlocked by completing certain in-match objectives. With Chapter 5 Season 1, Solid Snake happens to be that skin, and now, his own specific Quests are live in Fortnite.

If you're looking to unlock Solid Snake for yourself, the first thing you'll need to do is purchase Fortnite's latest Battle Pass. Although Snake technically isn't part of the game's main slate of Battle Pass unlockables, all of his Quests are tied to the Big Bang Battle Pass, which is only accessible if you have the main pass for Chapter 5 Season 1. If you don't already own this, the current Battle Pass retails for 950 V-Bucks, which is close to $9.

Once you have the pass, you'll need to get into some Battle Royale (or Zero Build) matches of Fortnite and begin completing certain tasks. In total, there are ten different Quests associated with Solid Snake that are spread out over two pages. Completing all five Quests tied to Page 1 won't only net you the basic Solid Snake skin, but it will also give you a unique, Metal Gear Solid-themed reward that ranges from a new Loading Screen to a new Emote.

After you complete all of the Page 1 Quests, you'll then unlock Page 2. Once again, this will give you five additional Quests to complete all of which will give you individual rewards. Upon completing all of these Quests in Page 2, you'll then unlock the Old Snake skin variant for Solid Snake. This style happens to resemble Snake's appearance in Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and is the character's last appearance in the Metal Gear series.

If you'd like to see all of these Quests tied to Solid Snake in Fortnite, you can view them below.

Page 1 Quests – Complete All to Unlock Solid Snake

Hide in a Cardboard Box for 10 seconds: Unlocks the Lying in Wait Loading Screen.

Unlocks the Lying in Wait Loading Screen. Deal 250 damage to opponents within 10 meters: Unlocks the Stun Knife Pickaxe.



Unlocks the Stun Knife Pickaxe. Deal 50 damage to opponents with explosives: Unlocks the Solid Profile Spray.

Unlocks the Solid Profile Spray. Deal 500 damage to opponents with assault rifles: Unlocks the ! Emote.

Unlocks the ! Emote. Break 2 security cameras or turrets: Unlocks a ! Banner Icon.





Page 2 Quests – Complete All to Unlock Old Snake