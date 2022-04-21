Fortnite Officially Adding Wu-Tang Clan Skins

✖

Following a new report that emerged just yesterday, Epic Games has now confirmed that Fortnite is crossing over with Wu-Tang Clan. The iconic rap group that first debuted in the 1990s is the latest musical act to now be tied to the popular battle royale game. And while no actual members of Wu-Tang Clan will be playable in Fortnite, plenty of merch associated with the group is going to release in the Item Shop in the near future.

Epic announced today that it's preparing to bring a vast number of Wu-Tang Clan items to Fortnite later this week on Saturday, April 23rd. As a whole, there will be a number of different items appearing in the shop that include two outfits, back bling, pickaxes, and a glider. As you would expect, most of these items are decked out with Wu-Tang Clan's recognizable logo.

Bring da ruckus and enter the Wu-Tang Clan 👐



Put your hands up cause @WuTangClan is bringing a style revolution to Fortnite on April 23 at 8 PM ET.



Read more: https://t.co/ua3VsA8OCn pic.twitter.com/DqIhdqfOwJ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 21, 2022

To go along with all of these items, a new Wu-Tang Clan emote will also be available to pick up in Fortnite as well. This emote, which you can get a look at in the tweet above, is the "W" hand gesture that members of the group (and fans) have been making for years.

Lastly, this drop will also give players the ability to obtain a Wu-Tang Clan banner, a boom box spray, and a loading screen. All of the aforementioned items can, as usual, be purchased as part of a larger bundle, or you can buy them in a piecemeal fashion.

As a whole, this is a pretty unique drop in Fortnite and should please fans longtime fans of Wu-Tang Clan. Although some fans surely would've liked to have played as actual Wu-Tang members like RZA, Ghostface, Method Man, or Raekwon, it's still cool to see that the group has been added to Fortnite in any capacity.

How do you feel about this Wu-Tang Clan crossover in Fortnite? Are you going to look to buy any of this gear for yourself once it hits the Item Shop? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.