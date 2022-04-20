Fortnite Reportedly Adding Wu-Tang Clan Skins

You better protect ya neck because it looks like Wu-Tang Clan is soon heading to Fortnite. Yes, the legendary rap group could soon be joining Epic Games’ extremely popular battle royale game at a time in the coming days. And while this crossover might sound like one of the more baffling ones in the history of Fortnite, it wouldn’t be the first time that Epic has looked to bring musicians into the game as playable characters.

Reports of Wu-Tang Clan’s addition to Fortnite started earlier today when insider Shiina stated on Twitter that “one of the most influential hip-hop groups of all time” would be coming to the game this week. Shiina didn’t say at the time who this group might be, but it didn’t take long to find out. Following Shiina’s initial scoop, fellow Fortnite insider Fercho disclosed that Wu-Tang Clan is the group in question that will be coming to the game. Fercho claimed to have already seen the character skins that will be landing in Fortnite, but didn’t share them for fear of getting in legal trouble.

https://twitter.com/ShiinaBR/status/1516821972566609923

As mentioned, Fortnite has looked to collaborate with all kinds of musicians in the past, so the addition of Wu-Tang Clan in the game shouldn’t be all that shocking. In the past, previous character skins that have been based on musicians have included Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, and Bruno Mars, among others.

Wu-Tang Clan itself also has a history of being involved with video games. In 1999, the group released its own game with Midway titled Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style. And in recent months, reports have even circled suggested that Wu-Tang Clan could be working on a new RPG with Xbox. While this isn’t known to be true just yet, it just goes to show that the group would seemingly be very open to appearing in Fortnite.

If Wu-Tang Clan does come to Fortnite, are you going to look to grab their character skins for yourself?