Fortnite Leak Reportedly Reveals Five Nights at Freddy's Crossover

A new Fortnite leak has led some fans to suspect that the next guest star in the game will hail from the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise. The rumor comes from prominent Fortnite leaker @HYPEX, who pointed out that the game has a new skin hidden in its files with the codename "FrenchFry." The leaker points out that previous codenames for Fortnite skins have often used the same initials as the guest star. Prior to the release of the skin based on Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, a codename was found named "TourBus." According to @HYPEX, this could point to Freddy Fazbear appearing next in the game!

In addition to the codename, sounds for the character's footsteps were discovered, as well. Those can be heard in the video in the Tweet embedded below.

Possible Fortnite x FNAF Collab, what do y'all think?https://t.co/7sKXlifpK6 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 31, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is focused on the greatest hunters in the multiverse, and it will be interesting to see whether or not Freddy Fazbear will be the next one added to the game! For those unfamiliar with Five Nights at Freddy's, the series sees players stalked by a group of animatronics from a pizza chain meant to evoke restaurants like Chuck E. Cheese. It remains to be seen whether or not Freddy Fazbear will be stalking players in this season of Fortnite, but he certainly seems like a strong fit for the theme!

So far, this season has featured guest characters such as Din Djarin, Kratos, Master Chief, Predator, T-800, Sarah Connor, and Snake Eyes. It's an eclectic group of characters to be sure, so it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Freddy Fazbear join their ranks. Of course, it's entirely possible that the "FrenchFry" codename could be the initials for a different character entirely, but it's hard to think of anyone else that might fit that description. For now, Fortnite fans will just have to see what Epic Games announces next!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see Freddy Fazbear appear in Fortnite? Are there any other hunters you could see joining the game instead? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!