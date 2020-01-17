Ninja’s Fortnite Skin Now Available

Earlier this week, Epic Games and popular streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins announced that the latter was getting an official skin in Fortnite. Fast-forward to an hour ago, and now that skin is available to buy. So, if you want to run around the free-to-play PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game looking like Ninja, well now is finally the time to live out your dreams. Of course, the skin runs at a premium price, but it will be available until this Sunday.

That said, as you would expect, it appears everyone and their brother’s pet cat’s corgi has copped the skin. Literally. I turned on a game real quick to see how many people copped the skin and almost every other player was rocking a Ninja skin. Epic Games doesn’t divulge this type of information, but I’m sure it will wind up being one of the best-selling skins to date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The moves of a true ninja. Grab the Ninja Set in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/gu9GlHHG8k — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 17, 2020

As for Ninja, he describes the monumental occasion as a dream come true. And if you follow the streamer, you’ll know this is something he’s wanted for a very, very long time.

I’ve always dreamt of having a skin in Fortnite since I started playing the game. Today, my dream becomes reality. Get the Ninja Fortnite Skin in the Epic store Thursday 6 p.m. CST-Sunday 7 p.m. Don’t forget to use code NINJA! #NinjaSkin #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/n6qFqMfMbV — Ninja (@Ninja) January 15, 2020

Today was a miracle. I finally have a ninja skin in Fortnite, I had people I admire and look up to congratulate me, I got to share this experience with friends. I’ll never forgot my today, and I am so FREAKING happy. — Ninja (@Ninja) January 16, 2020

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the popular battle royale, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the free-to-play title by clicking right here.