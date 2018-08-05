Fortnite Leak Reveals Upcoming Game Modes, Outfits, Weapons, And More

If video games were boats, Epic Games would have the Guinness World Record for the biggest aircraft carrier ever. It also would have the record for the leakiest boat ever.

Fortnite is the biggest game in the world, and has achieved a degree of popularity and culture relevance that arguably no game has ever achieved before. And with that, comes an army of hackers, dataminers, and leakers all looking for the latest and newest info on the game.

Dataminers in particular have had a field-day with Fortnite, consistently leaking all of its new content before it’s revealed and implemented. That said, the dataminers have struck once again, leaking a giant slab of imminent Fortnite content in the process.

Files found within the #Fortnite Android APK file show some additions we may see with v5.2 this coming week including new skins, gamemodes and more! Source: https://t.co/7UQXs2Guju pic.twitter.com/z4XLZlreM7 — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) August 5, 2018

As you can see, Epic Games has a ton of content coming Fortnite‘s way, including a myriad of game modes, weapons, and enough store-stuffers to make you miss next month’s rent.

Most notable of the incoming content is the game modes, some of which are brand-new, and obviously the new weapons. In addition to two new snipers, both of which there have been rumblings about, Epic Games is apparently adding a brand-new shotgun.

Now, if you follow the Fortnite meta, you will know shotguns are pretty broken right now. The Pump has been nerfed to wherever the heck Tomatohead went, and even the Heavy Shotgun isn’t a match for a blue SMG, let alone a Compact SMG. And don’t even get me started on the Tactical Shotguns!

Alas, perhaps adding a new shotgun without first fixing the balance of close-range combat isn’t a great idea, but who knows, maybe this new weapon will provide the fix needed. Or maybe it will upset the balance even more. You never know with Epic Games.

As you will have noticed, images for the upcoming cosmetics aren’t yet available, but that should be remedied soon by the next patch, which will contain the files with said images.

Until then I’ll leave you with this to ruminate upon: Durrburgerhero.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and iOS devices.