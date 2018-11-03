‘Fortnite’ Mobile to Get 60 FPS Setting, Controller Support Update Soon

Fortnite’s mobile players may soon have a 60 FPS setting depending on what device they’re using with controller support also a possibility.

Sharing a “State of Development” post for Fortnite’s mobile version, Epic Games outlined its plans for the platform and gave insights into several features that are being worked on. One of the most notable changes that’s coming soon is the ability to set the game at 60 FPS, a setting that’ll come to certain mobile devices first assuming they can support the feature.

“In the near future, we’ll be unlocking 60 FPS functionality on a limited set of high end devices,” Epic Games told mobile players. “We’re doing some validation on devices to make sure they can maintain a high level of performance over multiple games without overheating. You’ll be able to drop into matches with more clarity than before and save those crisp plays to share with your friends!”

Also coming to mobile players is “a big quality of life pass on many of the HUD elements,” the post said. Small improvements were made in the v6.10 update with more to come following players’ feedback, Epic Games said, and the developer is also planning on testing controller support soon with more updates on that feature to come.

“Controller support. We haven’t touched on this in some time, but we’re beginning testing on various controller setups as we work to enable support. We’ll give you a status update on these when we get it to a better state.”

For both types of players on the iOS and Android devices, Epic Games said that it’s also working to improve the performance of the game on certain devices. Past improvements have already been implemented with more changes to come.

“In the near future, we’re working on major performance improvements to Android 7 and some other older operating systems. We’ve since resolved this, providing a big win for performance. Additionally, we’ve been working on large scale optimization efforts to reduce the amount of memory Fortnite takes up. This should provide a more consistent frame rate during longer play sessions. For iOS players, we’re changing how our “shader cache” system operates to reduce size and impact on memory.”

The Fortnite development post didn’t give a timeframe for when the various features would be out, but some of them are said to come “soon.”