‘Fortnite’ Nintendo Switch ‘Double Helix’ Bundle Revealed

With PlayStation 4 and Xbox One having their own specific Fortnite bundles, it’s time for Nintendo Switch to show off what its got in store. Now, the Big N has done just that with the newly unveiled Fortnite Nintendo Switch Bundle!

The Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle retails for $299.99 and can be pre-ordered at GameStop. It is the latest bundle to be revealed alongside the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle and the Pokemon Let’s Go bundles. According to the company, here’s everything players can look forward to with the latest deal:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Nintendo Switch: Fortnite – Double Helix Bundle includes a Nintendo Switch system, 1,000 V-bucks (in-game Fortnite currency) and the Double Helix Set – consisting of a unique Character Outfit, Back Bling, Glider and Pickaxe. The included V-Bucks can be used to purchase a Battle Pass, which unlocks additional in-game content for the free-to-play game, or can be used to purchase other in-game items.”

The V-Bucks can be used for all of the amazing cosmetic items seen daily in the game, including the huge leak that debuted earlier today following the recent patch going live.

Fortnite not your thing? If you already own a Nintendo Switch, you can pre-order Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Amazon until December 7th with a $10 Prime credit. The game is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee. You also have the option of pre-ordering the Ultimate Special Edition for $139.99, which includes the game, a steelbook case, and a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate edition of the Pro Controller.

Be sure to follow comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter to stay in the know for all things collectibles and special deals!

To check out what else is new in the wonderful world of Fortnite, you can check out our previous coverage here revealing all of the new items, LTMs, and more!

For more about the free-to-play online title:

“Fortnite Battle Royale is the completely free 100-player PvP mode in Fortnite. One giant map. A battle bus. Fortnite building skills and destructible environments combined with intense PvP combat. The last one standing wins. Download now for FREE and jump into the action.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.