Fortnite Adds “Orange Shirt Kid” Dance for Free

Epic Games has given Fortnite players what they want by adding Orange Shirt Kid’s wild dance to the game as a free emote.

The saga of Orange Shirt Kid that’s now ended with justice being served for the young Fortnite player began with the start of the Fortnite Boogiedown contest. Players were asked to submit their best dances with the first-place winner having their dance turned into an in-game emote, and among many submissions was Orange Shirt Kid. He didn’t win the contest, but in the hearts and minds of many Fortnite players, he did.

Not long after the winner was announced, there was outcry when players found that Orange Shirt Kid wasn’t having his one-part dance, one-part exercise move immortalized in the game. Petitions were even formed to encourage Epic Games to add the dance as an honorable mention, petitions that thousands of players signed.

The Fortnite player embraced the branding and named his Twitter account “Orange Shirt Kid,” and though he attracted a modest amount of followers through the dance submission, his actual video was retweeted nearly 20,000 times and received many more “likes.” Orange Shirt Kid returned several hours ago to announce on Twitter that the dance is officially in Fortnite. Orange justice boi, indeed.

The news of the Fortnite dance being added quickly soared in the game’s Battle Royale subreddit. A video was posted that showed the same dance that you can see directly above, the dance titled “Orange Justice” with a description that references the Orange Shirt Kid’s out-of-breath statement about the dance being an excellent form of exercise.

In an even better move than simply adding the emote, Epic Games served justice to all by making the dance free. Players can still speed up the process and get the dance through the Battle Pass purchase by earning Battle Stars, but it’s also available in the list of free items. If you want to add Orange Justice to your collection as your new favorite dance, you’ll have to reach Tier 26 in the list of tiered rewards, something that you’ll have plenty of time to do with Season 4 just now starting.

