EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Bundesliga TOTS Evolution

Last week, developer Electronic Arts released the Bundesliga Team of the Season promo team, giving players access to several high-powered new cards in EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team. However, many of those cards are very expensive on the transfer market, making it tough for most players to add one to their lineups unless they're lucky enough to pack one. That said, EA Sports FC 24 has added a new Evolution that lets anyone take a low-rated card from the Bundesliga and turn it into a TOTS card. Below, you'll find the full breakdown of the Bundesliga TOTS Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free. On top of that, most of the best players are relatively cheap, so you don't need to worry about breaking the bank. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 85

League: Bundesliga

Max Pace: 90

Max Defending: 84

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +8 Overall, +8 Shooting, +10 Passing, +8 Dribbling, +8 Pace, +7 Defending, +7 Physical, +1 Weak Foot, the Chip Shot, Press Proven, and Pinged Pass PlayStyles, and the First Touch and Technical PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Bundesliga TOTS Evolution

There are a ton of options for this Evolution, but one really stands out from the crowd because the card is cheap and the player is great. That said, we've added a few extra options, though you'll need to spend a bit more money (or have held onto a free card for several weeks). Here are the best options:

Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich

Niclas Fullkrug (TOTW) – Borussia Dortmund

Junior Dina Ebimbe (FUT Academy) – Frankfurt

Goretzka is the pick here. Not only does he only cost 10,000 Coins on the Transfer Market but he has an incredible stat split. He isn't quite as good as his TOTS Moments card that dropped last week, but it's close enough that you might consider grabbing this instead of spending a bunch of money on the new card. Either way, if you're rocking a Bundesliga team and need a center-mid, this is a great option.

If, for some reason, you don't want Goretzka, Fullkrug isn't a bad option if you need an attacking player. However, it's important to note that his Team of the Week card will run you around 45,000 Coins. Meanwhile, Dina Ebimbe is an excellent choice if you didn't use him for one of the FUT Academy Evolutions. If you did, there's no way to get an extra one, so you'll be unable to use him. That said, just grab Goretzka. He's the player to go with.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Bundesliga TOTS Evolution expires on June 1st.