Fortnite: Players Rally “Justice for Thanos”

Though the insanely popular mashup between Avengers Infinity War and Fortnite only just went live yesterday, it only took a mere few hours before the team over at Epic Games nerfed the all-powerful Mad Titan to be distinctly less “all-powerful.” Though many complained he was too hard to take on and the nerf was a good thing, others felt it was extremely unfair given that the very character in nature was supposed to be stupid-levels of mighty.

Reddit does as Reddit will do as a call to arms has been placed under the banner of “Justice for Thanos.” In the original post, Redditor ‘RustedPopcorn’ stated:

The support was instantaneous, with one user even stating that “This should have 5k upvotes by the morning. This game mode should be a 99v1 In a sense . This is nothing but Solo with Thanos, which is stupid.”

Epic Games has yet to respond, though they did mention that they are “closely monitoring” player feedback regarding the event, including the nerf itself – which they detailed below:

“We’ve just pushed a hotfix that will make the following changes to Thanos in the new Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup:”

Shield cap decreased from 300 to 200.

Max Health increased from 700 to 800.

Laser damage vs. players decreased from 15 to 12.

This move will make it easier to spot that coveted gauntlet in-game and ultimately crush opponents in true Thanos fashion. You can also learn more about his sweet moves in Fortnite with our earlier coverage right here, as well as the full patch notes.

According to Epic Games, “Drop in Solo as you hunt for and fight over the Infinity Gauntlet. The first to equip the Gauntlet will transform into the mighty Thanos and wield the Gauntlet’s power! You will need some serious firepower to take down Thanos. Only Rare, Epic and Legendary weapons appear in this Limited Time Mashup.”

When asked how exactly this collaboration came to be, the dev team stated:

“This collaboration started as a simple phone conversation between Epic and Marvel over a mutual appreciation for Fortnite and Avengers. We worked closely over the following weeks to bring these two worlds together and landed on the Limited Time Mashup, Infinity Gauntlet. When we saw the movie last weekend, which was incredible, we were even more excited.”

Fortnite Season 4 is officially live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS players. The free-to-play game will officially be making its way over onto Android devices, though a release date has yet to be revealed. With Epic Games’ massive presence at the upcoming E3 this year, it’s possible they will be dropping some major bombshells for the game, including that highly anticipated Android release.