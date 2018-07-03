Fortnite Playground: Players Build Shopping Cart Roller Coaster With Surprise Ending

Fortnite‘s PlayGround LTM is finally live, and players are building all kinds of incredible structures. From bouncy houses to giant walls, dinosaurs to thrill rides, we’re seeing all kinds of crazy contraptions flood Twitter and Reddit from people who must have a lot of free time on their hands. In the video above, you can see an incredible roller coaster from Reddit user “CorpseParteh” with… a less-than-satisfying ending for the person actually riding the cart.

Behold, the ultimate ramp! This is the kind of thing you would dream about as a kid. A peak so high that it looks over the entire map, and you’re standing on top; a slope sharp and steep enough to scare the life out of you; and speed! The best part? At the bottom of the ramp where one would typically start slowing down, we have a launch pad. That’s where the “surprise ending” comes in, and it’s… not pleasant.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of the ride, someone is going to die. This roller coaster just went from Disney World dream-ride to Final Destination nightmare. Both driver and rider land in a giant box of spike traps, but only one of them will die, and it’s the person who just got taken on the ride of their lives. It’s a tragic twist, unless you’re watching online, then it’s funny.

If you guys haven’t checked out Playground mode yet, you need to get on that ASAP. Players have been waiting weeks for this to drop, and months for a mode that allows them to play freely and practice building. This is a limited time mode, so it won’t be around forever. Here’s the basic breakdown from EPIC:

You’ll have one hour to create, play and train as you wish. Hop in and try out version 1 of Playground!

Drop into the Battle Royale map with a squad of friends for an hour

Friendly Fire is on

Players respawn on death unless killed by the storm

The storm doesn’t start closing in for 55m, and takes 5 minutes to close in

Resources gathered grant 10x the normal rate.

100 Llamas will be spawned on the map

Chests & Ammo Boxes spawn 100% of the time

So what other crazy creations have you seen online, and what are you hoping to build yourself? Let us know in the comments below, or link me to your favorite Playground creation on Twitter: you can find me there @MatthewFace!