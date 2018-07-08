Fortnite Rift Spits Out Horse Carriage

Remember that new rift that spawned north-east of Prison the other day? Well, today it spit out a big ol’ horse carriage.

No, seriously.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re seeing what I’m seeing, then yeah, that’s an old horse carriage. So what does it mean? The answer is I have no clue, though I reckon it has something to do with Season 5, which will begin later this week.

If you’ve been following rift-gate, you will know they started earlier this month, and have been causing destruction and doing weird things ever since. First it was the giant Tomato Head, then the Durrr Burger (which was transported to a real-life desert..?), and then a rift shot out an anchor near Snobby Shores. And now this horse carriage.

It hasn’t been confirmed, but Season 5 seems to be time-travel themed, and so maybe the anchor represents pirates and the horse carriage is a stand-in for cowboys, or at least a Wild West theme? Whatever the case, we might get more rifts before the new season later this week, so keep an eye out for rifts shooting out knight armor or something…old.

Similarly to trying to deduce what the meteors would destroy last season, fans have been speculating on what Epic Games is concocting this time around, and of course, also having a good troll or two.

The motel will be turned into a western saloon mark my words — Lord Tachanka (@DaTrueChanka) July 8, 2018

horse skin confirmed — Parachute (@ParachuteMePls) July 8, 2018

I swear dude if George Washington ain’t in the game bro.. I am uninstalling Fortnite lol — Groovy Tunes (@12Ix18) July 8, 2018

OMG @ItsJNKR u might be right! The different areas of the map might be different time zones like this is Victorian times or something — Tom 💙 (@0hTomm) July 8, 2018

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS. Be sure to tune into WWG later this week to find out what Season 5 has in store, or, you know, just boot up the game.

Thanks, FortniteIntel.